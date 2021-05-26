ICAI Extends Deadline For Completion Of OC And ITT Courses Till June 3; Check Notice Here

On May 25, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI OC and ITT extension till June 30 as a one time measure. These courses were supposed to end on May 31 but have received an extension in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the current scheme of CA Education and Training, a student is required to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC). Both must be completed for a period of 15 days prior to registering for practical training.

ICAI OC and ITT extension till June 30, 2021

The official statement passed by ICAI read, “Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the Institute has given relaxation to such category of students time to time who have joined the practical training (article ship) without completing ITT/OC. The Council in its 401st meeting noted that there are few students who are yet to complete ITT/OC before 31st May 2021. The students who do not complete their OC/ITT on or before 30th June 2021 as per the above extension, their practical training (article ship) period will be extended in direct proportion to the delay in completion of OC/ITT i.e. if they complete their OC/ITT on 25th July 2021 their articleship period will be extended by 25 days and so on."

Completion of Orientation Course/IT Training by the students undergoing practical training on or before 30th June 2021 instead of 31st May 2021

For more details please visithttps://t.co/YI9z2G9avF pic.twitter.com/D1u2LvNOq9 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 25, 2021

Previously the ICAI had allowed students to register for practical training even without the completion of ICAI ITT and OC courses. Such students were required to complete the courses by May 31 but have now been offered the extension in view of the pandemic. The ICAI also recently postponed the CA intermediate and final examinations that were to be held on May 22 and 21, respectively, for the same reason. As per the latest notification, the CA May exams will now be held in the month of July. The detailed schedule of the exams will be uploaded on their website and social media handles, shortly. For ICAI latest news, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK