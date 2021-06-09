ICAI Opens Application Window For Changing ICAI Exam Centre For Candidates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has re-opened the application window for the candidates to change their exam centres for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams. The window has been opened today, on June 9 and students who are appearing for the exam can change the exam centres to the centre of their choice. Read on to know more about the ICAI exam centre change and the ICAI application window to change it.

ICAI exam centre change window reopened

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India put out an official statement announcing that the ICAI application window to change the exam centre for the ICAI CA exam 2021 has been opened. Students who are appearing for the exam will have the opportunity to change their exam centres if they wish, on the official ICAI website. As per the notice, students can change their ICAI CA exam centre till June on the official ICAI website - icaiexam.icai.org. An official statement was put up by the ICAI on their website. You can take a look at it down below,

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to re-open the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” “Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,”

The ICAI CA Foundation examinations are going to held between July 24 to July 30. Intermediate exams will be held from July 6 to July 20 and the ICAI CA final exams are set to be held from July 5 to July 19. People who wish to change their exam centres can visit the ICAI website and find the option to change the centre window on the homepage itself. Candidates can log in from their accounts and use the dashboard to access the exam centre change application window.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK