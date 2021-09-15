ICAI Provides Fees Exemption To Students Who Lost Any Parent Due To COVID

In a bid to provide some relief to the students pursuing Charted Accountancy, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released an important notice on fee exemption of CA courses for those who have lost their parents due to the COVID pandemic.

The notice was released by the institute on Tuesday, in which they have informed that they have decided to exempt the CA course registration fees at all levels including ICITSS, AICITSS and Management and Communication Skills course for the students who have lost any parent due to the ongoing pandemic. The students have been asked to register themselves under the ICAI website to avail of the exemption benefit. This comes in as CA is the most expensive course and can take several years to crack the different levels of the exam.

Who can avail fees exemption?

In the notice, the students were informed that the exemption will only be applicable for the students whose parents have passed away between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2023. The eligible students can get more information on the official website of ICAI, icai.org. When registering for the CA Course, such students must submit the relevant documentation. Students who fall into the required category must complete a registration form on the SSP portal, which may be found at www.icai.org. Students will be required to submit certain documents. Below is a list of documents that must be submitted, as mentioned in the notice.

Documents required to avail exemption

1. The death certificate and identity proof of mother/ father duly attested by DCOs heads/regional heads/officer-in-charge of the branch, principal under whom such student is registered for an article or central council member/regional council or member/managing committee member of the branch.

2. Students applying for ICITSS and AICITSS must submit the death certificate and identity proof separately duly attested by the competent authority.

3. Students must also submit the required documents for registering for a course, as mentioned in the prospectus

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the CA final and foundation exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CA final exam or CA foundation course exam can check their results online. The CA results in 2021 can be accessed on the official website- icai.org or icai.nic.in.

(Image: Shutterstock)