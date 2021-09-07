ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 Admit Cards To Be Released Today; Check Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency is all set to release the ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 admit cards. They are scheduled to be released on September 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the All India Entrance Examination for the Master's degree programme will be able to download their hall ticket today as soon as it is released. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 Admit Cards: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which will read 'ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021'. The link will only be activated post the admit card release.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned on hall tickets and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall on the exam date

ICAR AIEEA PG: All you need to know

Admit cards are being released for the exam, which will be conducted on September 17, 2021. The AIEEA Post Graduate examination will be held in 89 cities across India. The examination duration will be 120 minutes, and students will have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Four marks will be awarded for each right answer, and one mark will be deducted per wrong answer. The medium of the paper will be in English.

IMAGE: PIXABAY