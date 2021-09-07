ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 Admit Cards To Be Released Today; Check Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: PIXABAY
The National Testing Agency is all set to release the ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 admit cards. They are scheduled to be released on September 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the All India Entrance Examination for the Master's degree programme will be able to download their hall ticket today as soon as it is released. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.
Admit cards are being released for the exam, which will be conducted on September 17, 2021. The AIEEA Post Graduate examination will be held in 89 cities across India. The examination duration will be 120 minutes, and students will have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Four marks will be awarded for each right answer, and one mark will be deducted per wrong answer. The medium of the paper will be in English.