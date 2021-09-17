ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021 Released; Check How To Raise Objections, Direct Link & More

National Testing Agency has published the ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021. Candidates who took the ICAR AIEEA examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the NTA ICAR or icar.nta.ac.in. The ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 Exam, which was held in 178 cities across India, concluded on September 9.

It must be noted that Friday, September 17, is the last date to raise objections in case of any student is not satisfied with the answer sheet. The candidates can raise objections against NTA ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2021 by paying Rs 200 per question. However, all the challenges made by the student will be examined thoroughly, and if found correct, the answer key will be changed accordingly.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check & raise objections

STEP 1: Open the official website of ICAR or log on to www.icar.nta.ac.in.

STEP 2: Now, select the link that reads "Answer key".

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

STEP 4: Now the ICAR Answer key and response sheet will appear on the website.

STEP 5: Match response to calculate the probable score.

STEP 6: Raise objection, if you find any.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2021: More Details | Direct Link

Those students who raise any objection against the answer key will have to wait for some time until the authority releases the fresh answer key. It must be noted that no candidate will be personally informed on the acceptance or denial of his/her objections. The ICAR AIEEA exam is held for the selection of students on the 15% per cent seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22. Students who want to raise object can follow the above-mentioned steps, to open the website click on the direct link given here - ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021.

