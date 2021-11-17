ICAR Rank Card And Cumulative Rank List Likely To Be Out Today; Check How To Download

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the ICAR rank card of the individual students and cumulative rank list on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research Result of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses have already been released last month on October 24, 2021. However, candidates are still waiting for the release of the rank list and counselling schedule for the admission process. Since the result release date has not been confirmed, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official websites. The official websites on which results will be released are icar.org.in and icar.nta.ac.in.

On October 24, ICAR had released scorecards of the individual candidates. The scorecards were released for the exam which was conducted on September 7, 8, 9, and 17, 2021, across various exam centres in India. ICAR rank card of the individual students and cumulative rank list is important as the admission process will be conducted on the basis of it. For breaking a tie persisting between more than one candidate with the same rank, the council will be considering the candidate’s CGPA score in the eligibility exam and age. The steps to download the rank list have been given below.

ICAR Result 2021 Rank List: Here’s how to download

Candidates should visit any of the official websites of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR - icar.org.in or icar.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘ICAR AIEEA UG, PG, PhD exam 2021’ link

After being redirected to another page, click on the link which reads ICAR Rank List 2021

The PDF file of the rank list will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should take its printout for future reference

As per schedule, ICAR counselling was scheduled to commence on November 17, 2021. However, there are no official updates yet. The qualified candidates will have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the requisite admission fees. For more details, candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above.