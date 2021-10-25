ICAR Result 2021 Out For UG, PG, PhD Entrance Exams, Here's How To Download Scorecards

ICAR result 2021: Indian Council of Agricultural Research also known as ICAR has declared the NTA ICAR Result. The result has been released for UG, PG, and Ph.D. National Testing Agency released AIEEA scorecard for entrance exams on Monday, October 25, 2021. All those registered candidates who appeared in ICAR UG, PG, and PhD entrance exams can now check their results on the official website. The official website on which result has been uploaded is icar.nta.ac.in.

To be noted that the final answer key and official press release have not been released by NTA. However, the separate links to download score card for undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. courses have been attached below. The steps to download scorecards and also the direct link to check ICAR Result 2021 are shared below. Candidates must know that the result has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by them on the provisional answer key. The official notification reads, “No separate intimation will be made to candidates who fail to qualify in this examination.”

ICAR results download steps

Candidates should visit the official website of Indian Council of Agricultural Research

On the homepage, click on the result link

Post being redirected to another page, enter application number and password/ date of birth to log in

After entering the details, click on ‘Sign in’ to enter and download the scorecard

Candidates should take a print out of ICAR Result 2021 for future reference

NTA ICAR Result 2021: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check ICAR AIEEA UG Score Card 2021

Here is the direct link to check ICAR AIEEA PG Score Card 2021

Here is the direct link to check ICAR AIEEA PhD Score Card 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that the category wise final merit list for counselling will be prepared by following normalization procedure and on the basis of percentile score. The merit list will be declared by the NTA soon. However, no official date has been announced for the same. The admission and scholarship would be granted only when the candidate seeks admission through ICAR counselling.