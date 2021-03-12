ICFRE Recruitment 2021: Walk-in Interviews For 22 Posts To Start From March 16

Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education recently released an official notification for the ICFRE recruitment 2021. The official ICFRE notification has invited applications for the posts of Project Fellow, Senior Project Fellow among others. The ICFRE recruitment for these posts will be done through walk-in interviews. The official notification was released on the official website of the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education at icfre.org. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the details about the walk-in interviews for the various posts. For all the people who are wondering about the ICFRE recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

ICFRE Recruitment 2021

The walk-in interviews will be taking place from March 16 to March 19, 2021. A total of 23 posts are on offer in the recruitment. The official ICFRE notification about the posts was released on March 10, 2021. A total of 22 posts are on offer in this ICFRE recruitment 2021. The ICFRE vacancy is for the posts of Junior Project Fellow, Senior Project Fellow, Junior Research Fellow/Junior Project Fellow, Project Assistant. Candidates should take note that the details about the various posts, projects, educational qualifications and fellowship amount per month has been mentioned in the official ICFRE notification. Here is the direct link for the notification to check the details about the walk-in interviews and ICFRE vacancy.

See the official ICFRE notification HERE

The interviews will be held at 9 AM in the Board Room of FRI Main Building, P.O. New Forest, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun–248006. The candidates are required to bring a copy of bio-data along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of all educational certificates and relevant documents for submission to the office of Group Coordinator (Research), P.O. New Forest, FRI, Dehradun. The upper age limit for the post of Junior Project Fellow is 28 years while the upper age limit for Senior Project Fellow is 32 years. The age limit is relaxable up to five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST, Women, Physically Handicapped and OBC.

There are several projects of ICFRE under which these posts will be filled. The selected candidates will be initially for a tenure of one year or up to the project completion period whichever is earlier and maybe extended as per ICFRE rules. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education at icfre.org to know about all the latest updates and news related to the ICFRE recruitment 2021.

