ICMA CMA Exam 2021: Last Date To Fill The Exam Form Extended Till May 30

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the last date to fill applications for CMA 2021 exam. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was set on May 20, 2021. However, students who wish to apply for the exam may still do so by submitting late fees.

The ICAMAI has extended the last date for submission of the CMA 2021 exam form citing the pandemic situation. The official notice read, “In view of present acute pandemic situation arising out of spread of COVID-19, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the last date for submission of online Examination Application Form for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course for June, 2021 Examinations of the Institute stands extended up to 30th May, 2021 without late fee”.

Important dates

Last date for ICMA CMA exam form: May 30, 2021

CMA 2021 exam date: July 23, 2021

The intermediate and Final course examination will begin on July 26, 2021. The exam will conclude on August 2, 2021.

Please note that the timings for Intermediate exams are 10 AM to 1 PM. Timings for Final exams are 2 PM to 5 PM.

How to fill ICMA CMA exam form

Go to the official website and fill out the registration form with your email address and other personal information. After you've generated your ID and password, return to the site and, on the homepage, input your current registration number and then click the "Click Here" button. In the "Online Examination Application" form, click the "Click Here" button next to the "Registration No." field. Complete the form and click the "Submit" button. Save your photo and signature as a.jpg,.jpeg, or.bmp file with a file size of less than 40KB. Choose a payment method, then a payment choice, and then click the "Pay Now" button.

Candidates must complete the application form on the official website, which is linked below, by May 20, 2021. Students in CMA Intermediate who belong to both categories must pay Rs.2400, whilst students in only one group must pay Rs.1200. Those who choose to use a foreign centre must pay US$90.

CMA students who are taking the final exams and belong to both groups must pay Rs.2800, whilst those who are only in one group must pay Rs.1400. Those who choose to use an abroad centre must pay an additional $100. Please remember that both the Intermediate and Final exam application forms and payments must be submitted online exclusively. Students can also choose to use the IDBI bank module for a charge.

