ICMAI Merges Intermediate & Final Examination For June And Dec 2021 Session; Check Details

ICMAI exam update: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India which is a Statutory Body under the Act of Parliament has issued a notice related to CMA exams. As per the notification released Intermediate and Final Examination for June and December 2021 session will be merged. Due to unavoidable circumstances the Intermediate and Final Examination for June and December 2021 session. As per the information released, the Intermediate and Final Examination of the Institute scheduled from 21st to 28th October 2021 stands postponed. The June 2021 Examination stands merged with the Intermediate and Final Examination for December 2021 session.

ICMAI merging Inter and Final exams: Official notice

Official notification reads, “This has been done with due carryover of all relevant benefits already available to the students including fee payment and subject wise exemption. Examination form already submitted by the candidates/students for the Intermediate and Final Examination for June, 2021 session will remain same for the Intermediate and Final Examination to be held in December, 2021."

Candidates are hereby informed that they should not apply again as those who have submitted the examination application form for the Intermediate and Final Examination for June 2021 session are allowed to change their examination centre. Candidates can add their additional group by payment of differential examination fee in Demand Draft along with their online submitted application form to be sent to the Examination Directorate. This should be done within the due date for appearing in the Intermediate and Final Examination to be held in December 2021.

Candidates who have not applied for the Intermediate and Final Examination for June 2021 session may apply afresh by submitting an online examination application form for December 2021 Examination. The examination notification and revised schedule of the examination in detail will be announced soon. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for more details.