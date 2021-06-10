ICMR JRF Exam 2021 Date: Application Begins On July 1, Exam On September 12

ICMR JRF Exam Date: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the date for the Junior Research Fellowship exam 2021. As per the latest notice, the ICMR JRF exam 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm in various cities across India. The ICMR Delhi has released key dates for filling the application forms.

"Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 (Sunday) from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India. Notification for filling of online application forms will be issued in the last week of June, 2021 on the websites of ICMR, New Delhi & PGIMER, Chandigarh. Tentative dates for filling of online application form will be from 01.07.2021 to 31.07.2021. Aspiring candidates are advised to visit ICMR or PGIMER websites i.e. https://main.icmr.nic.in/ & www.pgimer.edu.in regularly for updates," the official notice reads.

ICMR JRF Exam 2021: Key Dates