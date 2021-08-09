'ICMR JRF Exam 2021' To Be Conducted On September 12; Check Exam Timing Here

ICMR JRF exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the date for its Junior Research Fellowship exam 2021. It is also known as ICMR JRF 2021. The Council of Medical Research has decided that Junior Research Fellowship will be conducted on 12th September 2021. The exam duration will be of 90 minutes, and it is scheduled to be held in the second half between 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

ICMR JRF 2021: Date and Time

ICMR JRF Exam 2021: Important Dates

The official notice reads, "Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 (Sunday) from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India. Candidates are hereby informed that notification for filling of online application forms was issued in the last week of June 2021. It was available on the official websites of ICMR, New Delhi & PGIMER, Chandigarh. Candidates who filled ICMR JRF application 2021 form before July end will be allowed to give exams. Admit card release date has not been released yet. Registered candidates are advised to visit the official ICMR or PGIMER websites for being updated. The official websites are https://main.icmr.nic.in/ and www.pgimer.edu.in.