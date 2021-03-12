ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply Till March 25 For Consultant, Project Scientist & Other Posts

The Indian Council of Medical Research recently released an official ICMR recruitment notification for the posts of Consultant, Project Scientist and others. The notification was released on the official website of the Indian Council of Medical Research at main.icmr.nic.in. The council has invited applications for the posts through the notification. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the detailed notification carefully before applying for the ICMR recruitment 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the ICMR recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

ICMR recruitment 2021

The official notification is dated March 11, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can apply in the recruitment drive by ICMR 2021 on or before March 25, 2021. The interviews of the shortlisted candidates will be held on March 30 and 31 through video conferencing. All the posts on offer are open to apply for all caste categories. The official ICMR recruitment notification has all the details about the eligibility criteria, age limit and details about the consolidated emoluments. Departmental candidates or candidates working/have worked on projects of ICMR Institutes/Centre’s shall be given age relaxation to a minimum of five years or a completed months/year based on earlier project service, whichever is less. Candidates are advised to read the official ICMR recruitment notification carefully for all the details about the posts on offer.

See the official ICMR recruitment notification HERE

The submission of incorrect or false information will result in the disqualification of a candidate at any stage. The posts offered in the ICMR vacancy are on a contractual basis and may or may not be renewed subject to satisfactory performance and requirement. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the post with a hard copy may download the application from the ICMR website. The duly filled applications are to be sent to Room No 311, Division of ECD, Indian Council of Medical Research, V. Ramalingaswami Bhawan, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi-110029 before the end of the last date. Candidates can also send their applications via email at tbconsortium.hq@icmr.gov.in. Here is a look at the details about the posts on offer in ICMR recruitment notification.

ICMR vacancy details

Sr. Consultant (Scientific) (Medical/Non-Medical) - 1 Post

Project Scientist Support-V (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist) - 1 post

Project Scientist Support-II (Medical Affairs and Clinical Development) - 1 post

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Operations) - 1 post

Project Scientist Support-V (Clinical Coordinator/QC) - 1 post

Project Scientist Support-II (Clinical Services) - 2 posts

Consultant Scientific (Project Coordinator) 1 post

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Indian Council of Medical Research at main.icmr.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the ICMR 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock