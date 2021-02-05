ICMR Recruitment 2021: ICMR Invites Applications For Consultant & Project Technician

Quick links:
ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the 06 posts of Consultant/Project Technician/Field Worker and other. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 February 2021. It is important to note that candidates having certain educational qualification including B.V.Sc/Graduate in Statistics/Biostatistics/12th pass/Post Graduate Degree in Life Science with additional eligibility are best suited for this vacancy. Read on to learn more about ICMR Recruitment.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for biomedical research. Its official website reveals that it is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world. The ICMR is funded by the Government of India through the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The organization the Clinical Trials Registry - India, in 2017. The Registry is India's national registry for clinical trials.ICMR's 26 national institutes address themselves to research on specific health topics and diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy, cholera and diarrhoeal diseases, viral diseases including AIDS, malaria, kala-azar, vector control, nutrition, food & drug toxicology, reproduction, immuno-haematology, oncology, medical statistics, etc.
