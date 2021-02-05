ICMR Recruitment 2021: ICMR Invites Applications For Consultant & Project Technician

ICMR-NIRTH, Jabalpur has invited applications for the 06 posts of Consultant/Project Technician/Field Worker and other. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 February 2021. It is important to note that candidates having certain educational qualification including B.V.Sc/Graduate in Statistics/Biostatistics/12th pass/Post Graduate Degree in Life Science with additional eligibility are best suited for this vacancy. Read on to learn more about ICMR Recruitment.

ICMR Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

According to the notification Last Date for Submission of Application:22 February 2021.

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Notification

VAS Consultant-01 Post

Project Technical Assistant (Statistician)-1 Post

Project Technician C (Lab. Technician) –1 Post

Senior Research Fellow -1 Post

Project Technician–C /Field Worker-2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment

Educational Qualification

VAS Consultant-B.V.Sc. with knowledge in breeding and maintenance of small laboratory animals.

Project Technical Assistant (Statistician)-Graduate in Statistics/Biostatistics from recognized University with three years work experience from a recognized Institution. OR Master’s degree in the Statistics/Biostatistics from recognized University

Project Technician C (Lab. Technician) –12th pass in science subjects from a recognized Board and two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician from the Govt. recognized organization. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Senior Research Fellow -Post Graduate Degree in Life Science subject with two years of research experience.

Project Technician–C /Field Worker-12th Pass in Science subject from recognized Institution/Board.

How to Apply for ICMR NIRTH Recruitment?

Visit www.icmr.nic.in.

You will find an activated link for ICMR Recruitment application, fill in the details in the application.

Send the application along with detailed CV and all relevant documents via e-mail to nirthproject2020@gmail.com latest by 22 February 2021 before 17:30 hours.

Also keep a copy of the application for future reference.

More about ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body in India for biomedical research. Its official website reveals that it is one of the oldest and largest medical research bodies in the world. The ICMR is funded by the Government of India through the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The organization the Clinical Trials Registry - India, in 2017. The Registry is India's national registry for clinical trials.ICMR's 26 national institutes address themselves to research on specific health topics and diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy, cholera and diarrhoeal diseases, viral diseases including AIDS, malaria, kala-azar, vector control, nutrition, food & drug toxicology, reproduction, immuno-haematology, oncology, medical statistics, etc.

