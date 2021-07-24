ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Declared, Girls Outshine Boys In ISC Class 12th, See Details

ICSE 10th, 12th result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE result 2021 for classes 10th and 12th on Saturday afternoon. The results have been declared at 3 pm and are now available on CISCE official website and its career portal. The School Principals can also download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Registered students will be able to check their results both online as well as via SMS. Here are the highlights of Board results this year. Also find steps to see results here.

ICSE Class 10th and 12th results 2021: Highlights

The overall pass percentage for class 10th result this year is 99.98%. This year both boys and girls recorded the same pass percentage in class 10th. Whereas, overall pass percentage recorded for ISC results in 2021 is 99.76%. Unlike class 10th results girls have outshone boys by a margin of 0.2% in ISC results.

ICSE 10th and 12th Results: List Of Websites to check

ICSE Class 10th results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the 'Result' tab being displayed on the home screen

On the result webpage, select course 'ICSE'

OR Here is the DIRECT LINK to view results

Fill in required details such as UID number, roll number, registration number, and Date of Birth, and click on Submit Button

Students will be redirected to a page where ICSE result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download the same and take its printout

How to check ISC class 12th Result 2021 (on Website)

The candidate should visit the official website- cisce.org

Find 'Result' tab being displayed on the home screen

On the result webpage, select course 'ISC'

OR Here is the DIRECT LINK to view ISC results 2021

Fill in required details such as UID number, Index number, captcha, and click on show result button

Students will be redirected to a page where ICSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, and click on the Print Result button to get the Print

CISCE 12th result 2021: How to view on Digilocker