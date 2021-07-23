ICSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores Via Web & SMS

ICSE 10th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result date for ICSE class 10th students. The CISCE will declare the ICSE 10th results at 3 pm on July 24. Students will be able to check their results online. Read on to know how to check ICSE 10th Results online.

ICSE 10th result 2021

The ICSE 10th results 2021 will be available on the official websites of CISCE as well as its careers portal. Moreover, the ICSE results will also be available via SMS. Principals will also be able to download the result tabulation register of their students online.

How to check ICSE Results on the official website

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the result tab

On the webpage, click on the ICSE 10th Result 2021 link

Key in your roll number and other required details and submit

Your ICSE result 2021 will be available on the screen

Download and take its printout

How to download ICSE Result tabulation via careers portal

Visit the Careers portal of CISCE

Login using the ID and password of the Principal

Go to the 'Examination System' tab

On the menu bar click on 'ICSE' to access the class 10th result

Click on 'Reports'

The result tabulation will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future references

How to get ICSE Result on SMS

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.