ICSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores Via Web & SMS

ICSE 10th Result 2021 will be declared on July 24 at 3 pm. Check steps to download ICSE mark sheet via web and SMS. See full details here.

Nandini Verma
ICSE 10th result 2021

ICSE 10th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result date for ICSE class 10th students. The CISCE will declare the ICSE 10th results at 3 pm on July 24. Students will be able to check their results online. Read on to know how to check ICSE 10th Results online. 

ICSE 10th result 2021 

The ICSE 10th results 2021 will be available on the official websites of CISCE as well as its careers portal. Moreover, the ICSE results will also be available via SMS. Principals will also be able to download the result tabulation register of their students online. 

How to check ICSE Results on the official website

  • Visit the official website- cisce.org
  • Go to the result tab
  • On the webpage, click on the ICSE 10th Result 2021 link 
  • Key in your roll number and other required details and submit
  • Your ICSE result 2021 will be available on the screen
  • Download and take its printout

How to download ICSE Result tabulation via careers portal

  • Visit the Careers portal of CISCE
  • Login using the ID and password of the Principal 
  • Go to the 'Examination System' tab
  • On the menu bar click on 'ICSE' to access the class 10th result
  • Click on 'Reports'
  • The result tabulation will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save it for future references 

How to get ICSE Result on SMS

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

