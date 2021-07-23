ICSE 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores Via Web & SMS

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
ICSE 10th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the result date for ICSE class 10th students. The CISCE will declare the ICSE 10th results at 3 pm on July 24. Students will be able to check their results online. Read on to know how to check ICSE 10th Results online.
The ICSE 10th results 2021 will be available on the official websites of CISCE as well as its careers portal. Moreover, the ICSE results will also be available via SMS. Principals will also be able to download the result tabulation register of their students online.
Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.