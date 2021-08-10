Last Updated:

ICSE Board Exams 2021: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Conducted In 2 Semesters, Syllabus Cut By 50%

ICSE Board Exams 2021: The board exams for session 2021- 22 for classes 10 and 12 will be held in two semesters only and the syllabus has been reduced by 50%

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has changed the exam pattern for the academic year 2021-22. For the upcoming board examinations in 2021- 22, examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in two semesters only. The Board has also reduced the syllabus by 50 per cent.  The first semester will cover only 50 per cent of the entire syllabus and the remaining 50 per cent will be covered in the second semester.

ICSE Board Exams 2021 - 2022: ICSE syllabus

The first semester will be held in November 2021 and the examination will be held online based on the modified syllabus and will be a Multiple Choice Question pattern. In an official statement, the ICSE Board has also informed the students that the syllabus for the students has been reduced, and only half (50%) of units/subunits will be covered in each semester. The second semester will be held somewhere around March/April 2022, either via online mode or offline mode. The mode of commencement of the second semester will be decided on the situation of COVID-19 in the country in 2022. Notably, these changes in syllabus and exam patterns are mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and maybe modified later.

ICSE semester exams 2021-2022

  • Each semester for ICSE students will be worth 80/100 marks. Whereas, both the semesters for ICSE will be 70/100 marks. The weightage of marks for each semester will be brought down to 50 per cent at last for computation of board results.
  • The ISC level students will have to submit Practical/Project work for each semester. The weightage of the marks will remain the same. The ICSE students' internal assessment will also be carried out and the marks will remain the same.
  • The ISC Practicals will be taken offline if the COVID-19 situation improves.
  • If the COVID situation is not conducive for exam, the practical paper will be conducted online mode.
  • As per the guidelines issued by the Board, schools will be required to update marks for Practical/Project/Internal Assessment/SUPW grades along with specific dates on the Careers portal at the end of the academic session.
  • The schools will have to maintain a proper record of all projects/assignments and other work, as CISCE can ask for a sample of that at any time.
