ICSE Board Exams 2021: ISC, ICSE Exams To Be Conducted In 2 Semesters, Syllabus Cut By 50%

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has changed the exam pattern for the academic year 2021-22. For the upcoming board examinations in 2021- 22, examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held in two semesters only. The Board has also reduced the syllabus by 50 per cent. The first semester will cover only 50 per cent of the entire syllabus and the remaining 50 per cent will be covered in the second semester.

ICSE Board Exams 2021 - 2022: ICSE syllabus

The first semester will be held in November 2021 and the examination will be held online based on the modified syllabus and will be a Multiple Choice Question pattern. In an official statement, the ICSE Board has also informed the students that the syllabus for the students has been reduced, and only half (50%) of units/subunits will be covered in each semester. The second semester will be held somewhere around March/April 2022, either via online mode or offline mode. The mode of commencement of the second semester will be decided on the situation of COVID-19 in the country in 2022. Notably, these changes in syllabus and exam patterns are mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and maybe modified later.

ICSE semester exams 2021-2022