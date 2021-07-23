ICSE Board Results 2021 Date And Time: CISCE To Declare ICSE, ISC Results Tomorrow At 3 Pm

ICSE Board Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will on Saturday declare the ICSE and ISC results for the students of class 10th and 12th students, respectively. As per the latest update shared by CISCE, the ICSE 10th results and ISC 12th results will be declared at 3 pm on Saturday, July 24. Students will be able to check their results online at cisce.org.

ICSE 10th, 12th Results 2021

The ICSE results will also be available on the official website- results.cisce.org. Students will also be able to get their results via SMS. The ICSE 10th and 12th result tabulation registers can also be accessed from the careers portal of the CISCE.

Affiliated schools will be able to download the results of their students by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

“All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notice published at CISCE’s website said.

CISCE cancelled ICSE, ISC exams due to COVID

CISCE had to cancel the ICSE and ISC exams this year due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision to cancel the board exams was taken following the CBSE's decision to cancel the board exams after PM Modi intervened in the matter and cancelled the board exams in the interest of students amid the pandemic. The CISCE had cancelled the board exams too. The students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. However, those who are not satisfied with their marks will have an option to appear for the board exams later. The exam will be held when the situation is conducive to hold exams.