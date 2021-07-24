ICSE Board Results 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Check Results

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
ICSE Board Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce ICSE result 2021 for class 10th on July 24th. The results will be declared in the second half around 3 p.m. The Board has issued an official notification informing the same. Registered students will be able to check their results both online as well as via SMS. Here is a step-by-step guide to check ICSE ISC Results 2021.
The results will be available on CISCE official website and its careers portal. The School Principals will also be able to download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Students waiting for results will be able to see it today after 3 p.m.
Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID and send it to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. By doing so results will be available on text messages.
Board has informed that if a candidate raises any objection regarding computation of marks in the result, they may write an application to the school. The application should describe in detail the objection along with fair reasons. The last date to request the same is August 1, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do it before the deadline as no requests will be acknowledged after the deadline.
This year CISCE decided to cancel class 10th and class 12th board examinations due to COVID-19 situation. Students have been awarded marks based on the internal criteria as set by the board. Board has considered the marks of Class 9th and Class 10th internal exams to prepare for ICSE result 2021. Marks secured in Class 11th and Class 12th internal exams have been considered to prepare ISC result 2021.