ICSE Board Results 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Check Results

ICSE Board Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to announce ICSE result 2021 for class 10th on July 24th. The results will be declared in the second half around 3 p.m. The Board has issued an official notification informing the same. Registered students will be able to check their results both online as well as via SMS. Here is a step-by-step guide to check ICSE ISC Results 2021.

ICSE 10th results: Details

The results will be available on CISCE official website and its careers portal. The School Principals will also be able to download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Students waiting for results will be able to see it today after 3 p.m.

How to check ICSE Results (on Website)

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the 'Result' tab being displayed on the home screen

On the result webpage, click on the link which reads 'ICSE 10th Result 2021'

Fill in required details such as roll number, registration number, and Date of Birth, and click on Submit Button

Students will be redirected to a page where ICSE result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download the same and take its printout

How to download ICSE Result tabulation via careers portal

Visit the Careers portal of CISCE

Login using the ID and password of the Principal

Go to the 'Examination System' tab

On the menu bar click on 'ICSE' to access the class 10th result

Click on 'Reports'

The result tabulation will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future references

How to get ICSE Results on SMS

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID and send it to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. By doing so results will be available on text messages.

Board has informed that if a candidate raises any objection regarding computation of marks in the result, they may write an application to the school. The application should describe in detail the objection along with fair reasons. The last date to request the same is August 1, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do it before the deadline as no requests will be acknowledged after the deadline.

CISCE cancelled board exams

This year CISCE decided to cancel class 10th and class 12th board examinations due to COVID-19 situation. Students have been awarded marks based on the internal criteria as set by the board. Board has considered the marks of Class 9th and Class 10th internal exams to prepare for ICSE result 2021. Marks secured in Class 11th and Class 12th internal exams have been considered to prepare ISC result 2021.