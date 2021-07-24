ICSE Class 10th Result 2021 Out, Find Direct Link To Download Results Here

ICSE class 10th result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE result 2021 for class 10th on Saturday afternoon. The results have been declared at 3 pm. This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 is 99.98%.

The pass percentage of girls and boys remain at 99.8%. Earlier, the Board had issued an official notification informing that results are scheduled to be declared on July 24, 2021.Along with class 10th results, class 12th results have also been declared by the Board on the same day. The results are now available on CISCE official website and its careers portal. The School Principals can also download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Registered students will be able to check their results both online as well as via SMS. Here is a step-by-step guide to check ICSE class 10th Results 2021.

ICSE 10th Results: List Of Websites to check

How to check ICSE Results (on Website)

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Go to the 'Result' tab being displayed on the home screen

On the result webpage, select course 'ICSE'

OR Here is the DIRECT LINK to view results

Fill in required details such as UID number, roll number, registration number, and Date of Birth, and click on Submit Button

Students will be redirected to a page where ICSE result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download the same and take its printout

ICSE 10th Result download

Visit the Careers portal of CISCE

Login using the ID and password of the Principal

Go to the 'Examination System' tab

On the menu bar click on 'ICSE' to access the class 10th result

Click on 'Reports'

The ICSE 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future references

CISCE 10th result 2021: How to view on Digilocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in and click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Enter your mobile number and OTP sent.

Set your username and password, enter aadhaar details

Sign in again using the credentials you mentioned and results will be displayed on the screen

How to get ICSE Results on SMS

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE, ISC results on SMS, students must type their Unique ID and send it to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'. By doing so results will be available on text messages.

Board has informed that if a candidate raises any objection regarding computation of marks in the result, they may write an application to the school. The application should describe in detail the objection along with fair reasons. The last date to request the same is August 1, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do it before the deadline as no requests will be acknowledged after the deadline.

CISCE cancelled board exams

This year CISCE decided to cancel class 10th and class 12th board examinations due to COVID-19 situation. Students have been awarded marks based on the internal criteria as set by the board. Board has considered the marks of Class 9th and Class 10th internal exams to prepare for ICSE result 2021. Whereas, marks secured in Class 11th and Class 12th internal exams have been considered to prepare ISC result 2021.CICSE has not released merit list for 2021. In 2020 a total of 2,07,902 students registered for the exams. The pass percentage recorded last year was 99.34%.