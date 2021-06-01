ICSE Class 12 Board Exams Scrapped After CBSE, Assessment Pattern To Be Announced Soon

Hours after the high-profile meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 12 board exams for the academic year 2020-21 have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation criteria for Class 12 students will be released soon. As per sources, if a student is not satisfied with the ISC Class 12 CISCE evaluation pattern, the student will be allowed to appear for the exam when the situation is conducive.

While the Centre has already cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams, the decision is expected to be followed by State Boards toeing the same line. Rajasthan has said that it will announce a decision concerning exams tomorrow whereas Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while endorsing the 'Non Examination Route', said that the state will make a decision soon.

'No compromise on health & safety': PM Modi

After the announcing cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams, PM Modi on Monday stressed that student's health and safety is of utmost importance and that there would be no compromise on this aspect. Terming the decision as ‘student-friendly and one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,’ PM Modi said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Given the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that the Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner. Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

How CBSE class 12 results will be assessed?

Sources have informed that there will be three options to prepare the results of class 12 students. CBSE will devise a 3-point plan for students. Schools will calculate the average marks of the last three internal exams conducted by schools. Those who want to write the exam later will also get an opportunity when the COVID situation improves. The exam is expected to be held in three-four months. The exam will be in MCQ, essay type question. Duration will be 90 minutes.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams earlier cancelled

Due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had already cancelled the Class 10 Board Exam and postponed the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams in April, however, the decision to cancelling the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams has been taken in light of the risk of COVID-19 and the apprehension of the students and parents.

"PM said that the COVID situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation," an official release stated.