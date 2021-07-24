ICSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Online On Digilocker Or Via SMS

ICSE class 12 result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE 12th results 2021. The overall pass percentage of ISC Class 12 is 99.76%. This year, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2%.

The results have been declared at 3 pm. Board notified about the declaration of results a day before the release. Along with ISC 12th result 2021, class 10th results have also been declared by the Board. The results are now available on CISCE official website and its careers portal and are available for Principals too. They can also download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Registered students can now check their results on various platforms. Here is a step-by-step guide to check CISCE class 12 results.

ICSE 12th Results: List Of Websites to check

How to check ICSE class 12th Results (on Website)

Candidate should visit the official website- cisce.org

Find 'Result' tab being displayed on the home screen

On the result webpage, select course 'ISC'

OR Here is the DIRECT LINK to view class 12th results

Fill in required details such as UID number, Index number, captcha and click on show result button

Students will be redirected to a page where ICSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, and click on the Print Result button to get the Print

ICSE 12th Result download

Visit the Careers portal of CISCE

Login using the ID and password of the Principal

Go to the 'Examination System' tab

On the menu bar click on 'ICSE' to access the class 12th result

Click on 'Reports', the result tabulation will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future references

CISCE 12th result 2021: How to view on Digilocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in and register yourself

Enter your mobile number and OTP sent.

Set your username and password, enter aadhaar details

Sign in again using the credentials you mentioned and results will be displayed on the screen

How to get ICSE Results on SMS

Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883. Students can also SMS ISC to 09248082883.By doing so results will be available on text messages.

CISCE cancelled board exams

This year CISCE decided to cancel class 10th and class 12th board examinations due to COVID-19 situation. Students have been awarded marks based on the internal criteria as set by the board. Board has considered the marks of Class 9th and Class 10th internal exams to prepare for ICSE result 2021. Whereas, marks secured in Class 11th and Class 12th internal exams have been considered to prepare ISC result 2021.CICSE has not released merit list for 2021.

Board has also informed that if a candidate raises any objection regarding computation of marks in the result, they may write an application to the school. The application should describe in detail the objection along with fair reasons. The last date to request the same is August 1, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do it before the deadline as no requests will be acknowledged after the deadline.