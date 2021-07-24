ICSE Class 12 Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Online On Digilocker Or Via SMS

Quick links:
Image: PTI
ICSE class 12 result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced ICSE 12th results 2021. The overall pass percentage of ISC Class 12 is 99.76%. This year, girls outshone boys by a margin of 0.2%.
The results have been declared at 3 pm. Board notified about the declaration of results a day before the release. Along with ISC 12th result 2021, class 10th results have also been declared by the Board. The results are now available on CISCE official website and its careers portal and are available for Principals too. They can also download the result tabulation register of their school students online. Registered students can now check their results on various platforms. Here is a step-by-step guide to check CISCE class 12 results.
Students can also get their ICSE results through SMS. To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE
This year CISCE decided to cancel class 10th and class 12th board examinations due to COVID-19 situation. Students have been awarded marks based on the internal criteria as set by the board. Board has considered the marks of Class 9th and Class 10th internal exams to prepare for ICSE result 2021. Whereas, marks secured in Class 11th and Class 12th internal exams have been considered to prepare ISC result 2021.CICSE has not released merit list for 2021.
Board has also informed that if a candidate raises any objection regarding computation of marks in the result, they may write an application to the school. The application should describe in detail the objection along with fair reasons. The last date to request the same is August 1, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do it before the deadline as no requests will be acknowledged after the deadline.