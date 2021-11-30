ICSE English Literature Term 1 Paper: Class 10 English Question Paper Easy; Check Analysis

ICSE English Literature Paper Analysis: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conducted the English Literature Term 1 Paper today, November 30, 2021. The difficulty level of the examination was moderate and not as tough as expected by the students. Candidates must note that this feedback is based on experts and students who have appeared for the examination. The analysis of the Class 10 English Literature question paper is available here.

The students faced English Language (Paper 1) on the first day of the examination. The examination was in multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, which they received 10 minutes prior to the exam, and the time of 10 minutes was given to the students to read the question paper. The answer key for the Literature examination has also been released on the official website and candidates will be able to download it from there. Check key details below.

ICSE Term 1 Exam 2022: ICSE English Literature Paper Analysis

Aspect Analysis Overall Difficulty Level Moderate to Easy Difficulty Level of Comprehension type questions Easy Good Attempts 30+

Here's how to download the ICSE English Answer Key:

Go to the official site of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

Tap on the hyperlink that says "Class 10 examination notices" in the section that is visible on the homepage.

Search for your CISCE Class 10 English Exam 2021 answer key link and download it.

Take a printout of the CISCE Class 10 English Semester-1 Paper Solution 2021 and calculate your marks.

