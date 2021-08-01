ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Registration Date Extended Till Aug 4, Here's All You Need To Know

ICSE ISC improvement exam: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has decided to extend the registration date for ICSE ISC Improvement Examination 2021. CISCE has extended the date till 4th August 2021. Earlier, the last date of registration was 1st August 2021. The ICSE and ISC year 2021 improvement and compartment exams will commence from 16th August 2021. Candidates who will have to take ICSE ISC Improvement Examination 2021 can check the official notifications. The candidates can also visit cisce.org for more updates.

Official notification reads, "The candidates who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE'S scheme for ICSE/ISC 2021 examinations, may get themselves registered for the ICSE/ISC year 2021 Improvement examinations. The last date for registration for this examination has been extended from 1st August 2021 to 4th August 2021. The candidates who have sent a Dispute Resolution request may also get themselves registered for the improvement examination if they so desire."

Who can opt for these exams?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their ISC results can opt to take the improvement exams. It will be conducted by CISCE, so candidates will have to register themselves for the CISCE improvement examination. The registration date for the compartmental exams has been extended with the extension of ICSE ISC Improvement Examination 2021. The candidates who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE'S scheme for ICSE/ISC 2021 examinations, may get themselves registered for the ICSE/ISC year 2021 Improvement examinations before 4th August 2021.

The official notification reads, "It may also be noted that the candidates who have failed to secure a pass certificate but have passed in English and THREE other subjects for the ICSE, and in English and two other subjects for the ISC Year examination, may get themselves registered for ICSE/ISC year 2021 compartment exam. The last date for registration of candidates for compartment examination has also been extended from 1st August 2021 to 4th August 2021."

ISC Exams 2021: Centre change details

CISCE has said that candidates who wish to request for change of examination centre, can do so. They will have to go to CAREERS Portal on the official website. The official notification reads, "The requests for Transfer of centres for the above-mentioned examinations can be forwarded to the Council through the CAREERS portal. The module for submitting the requests for the transfer of centres will be activated after the candidates have been registered for the said examinations."