ICSE, ISC First Semester Exams 2021 Postponed Due To Reasons 'beyond Its Control': CISCE

ICSE, ISC Exams 2021: Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed its first semester/ term exam for ICSE (class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th). The postponement of CISCE first semester exams 2021 was done on Tuesday evening. The exams were scheduled to begin on November 15, 2021.

According to the official notice, the ICSE, ISC exams 2021 have been postponed due to reasons "beyond the control" of CISCE. In an official order, the CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time."

ICSE, ISC Semester Exams 2021

As per the original schedule, the CISCE first-semester exam was supposed to be held from November 15, 2021. Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th exam was to continue till December 16, 2021. The class 10 exam was scheduled to end on December 6, 2021.

Candidates are hereby informed that the ICSE exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of sixty minutes. For few subjects including Mathematics, Hindi, and the Second language paper such as Bengali, the exam will be conducted for 90 minutes. Earlier this year, the CISCE had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams due to the second wave of the pandemic. The board had informed that they will be considering the use of internal assessment marks and past performance of students to conceive the suspended exam results.

Check CISCE official notice here.

CBSE First Term Exams For Class 10 To Begin From Nov 30

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the date sheet for its first term or first semester exams on October 18. The CBSE first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled to begin from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday. According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16, respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID pandemic. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.