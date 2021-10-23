ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Dates Revised By CISCE, Check New Dates & Other Details Here

ICSE, ISC timetable released: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations also known as CISCE on Friday, October 22 released the revised Time Table for 10th 12th Semester 1 Exams. It has been uploaded on the official website. The official notice states that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 exam will be held in offline mode and will begin in November 2021. The Class 10 Board Exams will start on November 29 and ISC Class 12 Board Exams will begin on November 22. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website which is cisce.org.

It is to be noted that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022 has been revised as earlier the Board Exams were postponed by CISCE. The Board released an official statement which cited the reason to postpone the exams due to 'reasons beyond its control.' The ICSE or Class 10 exams will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour to 1.5 hours (it will depend on the subject) and Class 12 exams will be conducted for 1.5 hours for all papers. The exam dates can be checked here.

Important dates

The ISC Semester 1 Examination is scheduled to begin on 22nd November 2021 and end on 20th December 2021.

The ICSE Semester 1 Examination is scheduled to begin from 29th November 2021 and end on 16ᵗʰ December 2021.

ICSE ISC class 10 Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Highlights

English Language - Paper I on November 29, 2021

Literature in English - Paper II on November 30, 2021

History & Civics - HCG Paper I on December 2, 2021

Hindi paper on December 3, 2021

Mathematics paper on December 6, 2021

Geography - HCG Paper II on December 7, 2021

Physics - Science Paper I on December 9, 2021

Chemistry - Science Paper II on December 13, 2021

Biology - Science Paper III on December 15, 2021

ICSE ISC class 12 Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Highlights

Literature in English - Paper II on November 22, 2021

English Language - Paper I on November 23, 2021

Physics - Paper I (Theory) on November 25, 2021

Mathematics paper on November 29, 2021

Business Studies on November 30, 2021

Sociology on December 1, 2021

Biology - Paper I (Theory) on December 3, 2021

Economics on December 6, 2021

Political Science on December 9, 2021

Commerce on December 10, 2021

Chemistry - Paper I (Theory) on December 13, 2021

History on December 16, 2021

Accounts on December 20, 2021

Students are hereby informed that the exams will be conducted in offline mode. Students will have to be present in their schools as per the time mentioned. The detailed guidelines on the conduct of exams will be released shortly. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.