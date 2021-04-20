Last Updated:

ICSE Now Cancels Class 10 Board Exam & Asks For admissions To Begin; Class 12 Exam 'later'

Amid the COVID-19, CISCE on Monday cancelled ISCE class 10 board exams and also said that ISCE class 12 board exams will be held on a later date.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI, ANI

PTI, ANI


Following the decision of CBSE bard to cancel Class 10 board exams, Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday also cancelled its class 10 board examinations in wake of the current COVID-19 situation across the country. Meanwhile, ICSE in its circular has also mentioned that the status of class 12 board exams remains the same that these exams will be conducted (offline) at a later date. Earlier, it had given Class 10 students the option of writing the exam online or offiline at a later date. Now it has asked for Class 11 admissions to begin in ISC sector schools.

CESCE: 'Class 10 ICSE exams cancelled'

The circular issued by the Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination reads, "Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class 10) 2021 examinations. The options are given in the earlier circular dated April 16 now stands withdrawn. The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

READ | ICSE Board Exams 2021 date sheet released, CISCE 10th exams from May 5, results in July

Stating that the CISCE is committed to devising a "fair and unbiased criterion", CISCE said that the criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ISCE class 10 students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later. The circular also stated that all CISCE affiliated schools were advised to begin the admission process for Class 11, if not already started. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class 12 students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus."

READ | CISCE Date Sheet 2021 revised, check ICSE, ISC new exam dates here

Read full CISCE circular here:

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329. 

READ | CBSE Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams till June

(Image: PTI, ANI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND