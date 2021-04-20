ICSE Now Cancels Class 10 Board Exam & Asks For admissions To Begin; Class 12 Exam 'later'

Following the decision of CBSE bard to cancel Class 10 board exams, Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday also cancelled its class 10 board examinations in wake of the current COVID-19 situation across the country. Meanwhile, ICSE in its circular has also mentioned that the status of class 12 board exams remains the same that these exams will be conducted (offline) at a later date. Earlier, it had given Class 10 students the option of writing the exam online or offiline at a later date. Now it has asked for Class 11 admissions to begin in ISC sector schools.

ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations, in the wake of #COVID19 situation. The status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order - Class 12 Exam (offline) will be conducted at a later date. pic.twitter.com/59yD583ShL — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

CESCE: 'Class 10 ICSE exams cancelled'

The circular issued by the Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination reads, "Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class 10) 2021 examinations. The options are given in the earlier circular dated April 16 now stands withdrawn. The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

Stating that the CISCE is committed to devising a "fair and unbiased criterion", CISCE said that the criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ISCE class 10 students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later. The circular also stated that all CISCE affiliated schools were advised to begin the admission process for Class 11, if not already started. "In addition, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class 12 students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus."

Read full CISCE circular here:

India's COVID crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

(Image: PTI, ANI)

