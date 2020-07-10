ICSE Results Declared: How To Check ICSE Class 10 Results Online?

Quick links:
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has announced ICSE and ISC’s 10th and 12th standard’s results respectively. The ICSE results time was announced by 3 pm today that is July 10. The result declaration was awaited by lakhs of students across the country. For students who have registered for the examinations of 2019-2020 batch of ICSE, ISC exams can log in to the official website of the Council. The link for the same is www.cisce.org or one can follow the second link that is www.results.cisce.org.
The coronavirus situation not only affected the country’s basic life but pushed and hampered the education calendar in several states by a massive notch. The student who were to write exams for ICSE, as well as ISC, was urged to wait for newer dates due to the COVID-19 threat. In the last week of July CISCE followed the CBSE’s way of cancelling the examinations for its secondary and higher secondary’s final examinations. The HRD minister has urged both the education boards to announce the results as soon as possible. Thus the results were announced today that is on July 10. In 2019, and during the previous years, the results were announced during the latter half of May.
The evaluation for the ICSE followed the pattern of calculating students’ best three subject performances in the board exam. This is then added to the marks obtained by the student in internal exams. The total marks are then considered to calculate the percentage. Assessment formula followed for ISC evaluation is to get an average of the student’s best three papers of the board exams and the marks obtained in projects and practical examinations. The total percentage will be calculated on the basis of the average of the above two.
Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for ICSE 2020, ISC 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link www.cisce.org or the second link www.results.cisce.org. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.
