ICSE Semester 1 Exams From Today: Here's All Guidelines And Instructions To Follow

Image: PTI
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) commences class 10th examinations on Monday, November 29. The board examination begins with the English language paper on the first day as per schedule. The examination question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The students will get a question paper cum answer booklet 10 minutes prior to the exam to read the question paper.
The CISCE first semester exam will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools after the board took a u-turn on its decision to hold the exams online. In view of the COVID-19 safety regulations, the students have been advised with clear guidelines while entering the exam hall apart from the regular examination rules.
The CISCE recently rescheduled the ISC semester 1 exam or Class 12 Maths paper. The examination that was originally scheduled for November 29 at 2 pm was but has been pushed to December 12. The council informed that the exam had to be rescheduled “due to reasons beyond control.”
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced to conduct the semester exams for ICSE and ISC students in an online mode. However, after receiving several requests from the parents of some students demanding to conduct the exams in offline mode, changed CISCE's decision. Some of the major concerns raised by the parents were the non-availability of devices, irregular power supply, and network and bandwidth problems.