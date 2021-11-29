ICSE Semester 1 Exams From Today: Here's All Guidelines And Instructions To Follow

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) commences class 10th examinations on Monday, November 29. The board examination begins with the English language paper on the first day as per schedule. The examination question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The students will get a question paper cum answer booklet 10 minutes prior to the exam to read the question paper.

The CISCE first semester exam will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools after the board took a u-turn on its decision to hold the exams online. In view of the COVID-19 safety regulations, the students have been advised with clear guidelines while entering the exam hall apart from the regular examination rules.

Guidelines for ICSE semester 1 exam

All students must report at least 30 minutes prior to the exam at the centre.

Students must carry their admit cards to enter the hall.

Students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet.

Students need to mark the correct option A, B, C or D in the booklet.

All students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly at all times – Each student must wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without which the students will not be allowed inside the hall.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned inside the centre.

Candidates must mandatorily follow all the instructions and SOPs handed out at the exam centre.

The CISCE recently rescheduled the ISC semester 1 exam or Class 12 Maths paper. The examination that was originally scheduled for November 29 at 2 pm was but has been pushed to December 12. The council informed that the exam had to be rescheduled “due to reasons beyond control.”

CISCE takes a u-turn on conducting online exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) had earlier announced to conduct the semester exams for ICSE and ISC students in an online mode. However, after receiving several requests from the parents of some students demanding to conduct the exams in offline mode, changed CISCE's decision. Some of the major concerns raised by the parents were the non-availability of devices, irregular power supply, and network and bandwidth problems.

