ICSE Topper: CISCE To Not Release ICSE Board Toppers This Year

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination has released results for class 10th and 12th students. According to reports, the board will announce the details of the pass percentage and number of students after some time. However, due to circumstances, the board has decided that it would not declare the ICSE topper list this year. Here are further details that you must check out right away. Read on:

CISCE to not release ICSE topper list

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination declared the ICSE result 2020 today at 3 pm. So, students can check their ICSE result 2020 on the official website of CISCE www.cisce.org. Moreover, there are other third-party websites and methods like SMS through which they can find their marks. But due to circumstances, the board has planned not to release ICSE topper list this time.

According to reports, Secretary Gerry Arathoon confirmed that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination would not release the ICSE board topper list. Furthermore, the board also did not conduct any video conference this year. The officials cannot announce ICSE topper 2020 because some of the papers remained pending amid the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

ICSE board topper 2019

As per reports, the previous year, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria of Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, Mumbai, and Manhar Bansal of Little Flower Convent School, Muktsar has secured the first rank and were ICSE board topper with 99 percent. While 10 students stood second in class 10th exams, 24 students shared the third rank in 2019. For further details related to ICSE topper 2020, students can visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

In 2019, CISCE released ICSE result on May 7, 2019. According to reports, the overall pass percentage for the exam was 98.54%. Girls outperformed boys in board papers.

How to download ICSE result 2020 through the Career portal?

Students need to visit the official website of CISCE for ICSE result 2020

They have to click on the Results 2020 link

After which, students need to choose their course from ICSE or ISC options

Students have to enter their UID, Index number, and captcha available on the screen, before clicking on the ICSE result 2020 to check the same.

How to check ICSE result 2020 through SMS

For receiving their ICSE result 2020 through SMS, students need to type their Unique Identification Number in the new message box. It will look like ICSE 1234567 (7-digits UID). Now, they have to send it to 09248082883. The results will appear on their screens.

