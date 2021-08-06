ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 Released, Exams On Aug 13 & 14; Check Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CS 2021 admit card. The ICSI CS 2021 hall ticket is available on the official website which is icsi.edu. Candidates who have registered to take the foundation examination can download the ICSI CS exam 2021 admit card now. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same for giving exams.

ICSI CS exam: Important Dates

The admit card has been released on August 5, 2021

ICSI CS Foundation examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021

Candidates are hereby informed that ICSI will conduct the CS Foundation exam in computer-based mode from various exam centres. Details of the centre alloted will be mentioned on the admit card. Therefore, candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned on admit card carefully to know the details of the ICSI CS Foundation exam.

ICSI CS Admit card 2021: How to download admit card

Candidates should visit the official website which is icsi.edu.

On the homepage click on the link which reads 'Download E-Admit Card For CS Foundation Programme Examination June 2021'

OR here is the direct link to check and download the hall ticket

Enter the details asked like registration number and text shown/captcha

After clicking on submit, Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ICSI has already informed that the candidate who does not have access to a laptop or desktop facility can write the exam from the examination centres across India. The ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 is being conducted in over 61 cities across the nation. ICSI has also released the revised examination dates. The dates have been revised for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and professional programme. As per the revised dates, the CS examination will be held between August 10 and August 20, 2021.

Image Credit: Shutterstock