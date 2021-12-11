ICSI CS Admit Card For Executive And Professional Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

ICSI CS December Admit Card 2021: The Admit Card has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI CS) for the executive and professional exams on Saturday, December 11, 2021. As per the notice issued by the ICSI, the exam is scheduled to commence on December 21 and end on December 30, 2021. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of ICSI (icsi.edu).

Candidates must note that they will require the registration number to download the ICSI CS Admit Card 2021. After downloading the admit card, candidates would find details such as the candidate's name, photo, exam date, exam center, time, registration number, and medium of the exam. If candidates have any problems downloading their admit cards, they can contact the ICSI help desk.

CS December Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates must follow the below-given steps or click on the direct link given here to download - ICSI CS Admit Card 2021 (CLICK HERE)

ICSI CS Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download Admit Card

Step 1: To download the ICSI CS Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website click on the link that says, "E- Admit Card for CS Executive & Professional Programme (Old & New Syllabus) December 2021 Examination."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open.

Step 4: Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link given here - ICSI CS Admit Card 2021.

Step 5: Then, fill in the seventeen-digit registration number to get the admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and also take a printout for any future use.

Image: Pexels/ Representative Image