ICSI CS December Exam 2021 Dates For Foundation Exam Released

ICSI CS December foundation exam: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI CS December 2021 exam dates. According to a notice issued by ICSI, the exams for the December session will be conducted on January 3 and January 4, 2022. Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the schedule and more information on the official website, icsi.edu.

This year's exam will be administered via a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in an anywhere mode. The examination will be held in 4 different shifts. On the day (Jan 3), the exam will start at 9:30 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm, the third shift from 2: 30 pm to 4 pm, and the fourth shift from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the CS December foundation exam schedule.

ICSI CS December 2021 exam dates: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download the ICSI CS, December 2021 exam schedule, visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "What’s New" link available.

Step 3: A page with the ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 link will open.

STEP 4: Now, click on it and the CS December exam date will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Check the schedule and save the page.

ICSI CS June Result 2021

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has also announced the date for ICSI CS Result 2021. As per the latest notice issued by ICSI, the ICSI Professional, Executive (Old and New Syllabus), and Foundation program results will be announced on October 13, 2021. Check official; notice below.

According to an official statement issued by ICSI, "Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the results for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records." No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," read the notice.

