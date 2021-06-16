ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI Allows Students To Opt Out Of June Exam, Appear For December Exam

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has provided an opt-out facility for the candidates enrolled in the CS June exam 2021. Candidates who do not want to appear for the CS June exam can opt out and their candidature will be carried forward to the CS December exam. The facility has been provided to the candidates in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CS June exam opt-out facility

ICSI has released google forms for the students who want to opt out of the exam. The CS June session exam is scheduled to be held from August 10 to 20, 2021. The link to opt-out of the exam will be active from August 1 to September 4. There are two separate links to google forms.

Students who do not want to appear for the exam can click on the first link given in the official notice and opt out without citing any reason. This link will be active from August 1 to 20. Such students do not have to attach their COVID report.

However, the second link will be active from August 21 to September 4. Such candidates will have to essentially submit a COVID-19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected by COVID19 during the period from July 20 to August 20, 2021.

Click here to read detailed notice

ICSI CS exam 2021

The opt-out facility is available for candidates of Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Programs. The fee of candidates for the CS June exam will be adjusted in the CS December exam 2021 if they opt out from the June exam. The exam schedule for CS June exam has already been released on the official website- icsi.edu.