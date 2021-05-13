ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI To Reopen Registration Window For CS June Exams On May 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will reopen the registration window to apply for CS June exams 2021, Earlier, the registration windows for CS exams were closed on March 31. Now the CS registration window will reopen on May 15. Aspirants will be able to register for the CS June exams 2021 till May 22.

ICSI has already postponed the CS June exams that were scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10 are postponed, reads the official notice. The revised schedule will be released in the due course of time. Exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold exams. A notice at least 30 days will be given before the start of the Examinations.

"In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021," the official notice reads.

ICSI CS Registration Fee

Foundation Programme 1200/-

Executive Programme 1200/- Per Module

Professional Programme 1200/- Per Module

Late Fee (for all Stages) 250/-

Fee for Change of Examination Centre/ Combination of Module(s) / Medium of Examination 250/-

ICSI issues soft-copy of study material

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the delivery of study material for executive and professional programs may get delayed, said ICSI. Hence, the Institute has released a soft-copy of study materials on its official website. Candidates can download the e-study material online by clicking here.

"Students may please note that Study Material of Executive and Professional Programme is under process for dispatch. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic, the logistic is totally halted for which actual delivery may get delayed. Till then you may please refer the soft copy of the Study Material available at Institute’s website: https://www.icsi.edu/student/academic-portal/," the official notice reads.