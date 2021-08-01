ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt-out Window Opens For June-Dec Exam Session, Here's How To Opt-out

ICSI that is Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Sunday opened the ICSI CS Exam 2021 opt out window. The opt out window has been opened on August 1 and will be closed on August 20, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves earlier and want to opt-out from June to December 2021 exams have the opportunity to do it now. It can be done through the ICSI official website icsi.edu. Here are the steps one needs to follow to avail opt-out facility.

The form reads, "On receipt of the above form, student’s enrollment for June 2021 session of examination will be cancelled and his/her candidature will be carry forward for December 2021 Session of Examination. Please note that once the OPT-OUT option is submitted, no request for its change/revocation will be entertained under any circumstances. This is a onetime facility being provided due to Covid 19, without creating any precedent for future"

Details required to fill the form

Email ID

Course

Registration number

Name of student

Executive students' module

Professional students' module

Mobile number

Centre

A valid reason to opt-out (with proof that they or their immediate relatives were infected during the period of July and August 2021)

ICSI CS Exam 2021: Steps to avail opt-out facility

Registered candidates should visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on the link which reads ‘ICSI CS opt-out facility’. The link will be available on the home page.

After being redirected to a page, enter the required details on the page.

OR here is the direct link to the opt-out page

After filling the form, click on submit button to complete the submission process

A confirmation page will be opened, download that confirmation page

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CS Examination Dates: Details

ICSI has also released the revised examination dates. The dates have been revised for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and professional programme. As per the revised dates, the CS examination will be held between August 10 and August 20, 2021.