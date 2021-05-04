ICSI CS Exams 2021: ICSI Postpones All CS Exams Scheduled In June, Due To COVID-19

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held in the month of June. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country. The CS foundation, executive and professional programme (old and new syllabus) were scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2021.

ICSI postpones all CS exams scheduled for June

A notice regarding the postponement of CS exams has been uploaded on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. As per the notification, the CS exam revised schedule will be released after reviewing the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggestions or guidelines laid by the government. However, the Institute will inform the dates of the CS exams at least 30 days prior to the exam.

"The Institute, with a view to protect the interests of the candidates, their well-being and safety in view of Covid-19 Pandemic situation, has decided that the Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2021 to 10th June, 2021 stand postponed. The examination schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and revised time table for the said Examinations will be issued and hosted on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the Examinations," the official notice reads.