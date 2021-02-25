ICSI CS Executive Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link; Check Toppers' List Here

The Institute of Company Secretariat (ICSI) has on Thursday declared the CS Executive results for the December 2020 exams on the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu. Candidates of both, old and new syllabus programs can check their CS Executive results by visiting the ICSI site. Check the direct link and steps to download the mark sheet here.

ICSI CS Executive Results 2020: Steps to download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ' Click here to view CS Executive Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 5: Click on the CS Executive Result December 2020 session link

Step 6: Key in your roll number and registration after selecting the name of the course

Step 7: Your ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download ICSI CS Executive Result 2020

CS Executive Results 2020: Click here to check toppers' names and merit list here

Moreover, ICSI has also uploaded the names of top-3 rank holders and merit lists containing top 10 and top-25 rank holders' names. According to the merit list, Akanksha Gupta, Bhavika Manish Kanodia and Princy Trivedi have bagged first, second and third ranks, respectively, in the new syllabus exam. In the old syllabus exam, the first, second, and third ranks have been bagged by Tanmay Agarwal, Smoni Kamlesh Kumar Shah, and Manas Ravindra Rode, respectively.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2020(New syllabus): Top-3 rank holders.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2020(Old Syllabus): Top-3 rank holders.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2020(Old Syllabus): Top-10 rank holders.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 (New Syllabus): Top-25 rank holders.

The ICSI CS Executive e-results cum mark statement has also been released on the official website Students will have to take a printout of the same. ICSI will not issue any physical copy/ hard copy of the results.

ICSI CS Professional Result

ICSI has also declared the CS Professional Result of December 2020 exams at 11 am today. The result is available on the website- icsi.edu. According to the CS Professional Exam Merit list, Tanya Pradeep Grover has bagged the first rank in New syllabus program, followed by Amandeep Sigh Davinder Singh Oberoi on the second rank and Madhu Agarwal in the third position. In the old syllabus program, Sudarshan Vijay Kumar Maharshi has bagged the first rank, followed by Deepshikha Gupta and Sujani Sanjeevi on second and third positions, respectively.

Also Read| ICAI CA May Exams 2021: Application begins on March 31, inter & final exams schedule out

Also Read| ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link & Steps To Download CS Professional Results Here