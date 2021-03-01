ICSI CS June 2021: Online Application Process Begins, Apply Online Before March 25

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online application window for ICSI CS Foundation, Executive and Professional Programs for the June 2021 session. Candidates can apply online at icse.edu. The last date to apply is March 25, 2021. The last date to submit the application fee with a late fine is April 9 (11:59 pm).

Application Fee:

Foundation Programme 1200/-

Executive Programme 1200/- Per Module

Professional Programme 1200/- Per Module

Late Fee (for all Stages) 250/-

Fee for Change of Examination Centre/ Combination of Module(s) / Medium of Examination 250/-

ICSI will also allow the candidates to request for changing their exam center. "In unavoidable circumstances, candidates may seek a change of Examination Centre, Combination Module(s), Medium of Examination and Cancellation of Paper-wise Exemptions granted," the official notice reads. The window for making these changes will be open from April 10 to May 1. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 for making these changes.

"In case of submission of a request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centres located in India to Dubai, Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. 7229/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs.250," the official notice reads.

Paper-wise exemptions based on scoring 60% marks criteria: Exemptions based on their performance in December 2020 examinations will be granted to the students by the Institute and in case the students are not interested in availing the exemption, they may seek cancellation of the same by submitting an online request at https://smash.icsi.in well in advance but in any case by1 st May 2021.

ICSI CS June 2021 Pre- Exam Test:

The candidates will have to clear a pre-examination test to become eligible for appearing in the main exam. Moreover, the students pertaining to the Foundation & Executive Programme stage registered from June 2019 onwards and who want to appear in the CS examinations are required to successfully complete the One-Day Orientation Programme to become eligible for main examinations

Click here to read the ICSI CS official notification.

Helpline: Students facing any difficulty in applying can post a complaint/query on smash.icsi.in. After receiving an email or SMS confirming the query has been closed, login to smash.icsi.in again and check the solution provided. If the query still remains unsolved, students can call the ICSI helpdesk at 01204522000.

