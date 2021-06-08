ICSI CS June Exam 2021 Revised Schedule Released, Exams To Be Held From August 10

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has recently released the revised schedule of CS June exam 2021. The institute had previously shared on May 4 that they have postponed the CS June 2021 exam. Since then, the candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the ICSI CS June exam 2021. The wait is now finally over as the revised dates for the examination have been announced. The council has released the exam schedule for the Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, and Professional programme for the candidates. The detailed ICSI revised schedule of the exams is now available on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI revised schedule released

According to the new ICSI revised schedule, the examinations will be starting from August 10, 2021, and will conclude on August 20, 2021. The official notification read as, “It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from 10th August 2021 to 20th Auqust.2021.”

The exam for the CS Foundation programme will be conducted on August 13 and August 14. The ICSI CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from August 10 to August 20. The ICSI Foundation programme is scheduled to be held in double shifts of morning and afternoon. There are a total of four batches, 9.30 AM to 11 AM, 12 noon to 1.30 PM, 2.30 PM to 4 PM, 5 PM to 6.30 PM. The ICSI CS exam for Professional and Executive programmes will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM. Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has also kept August 21 to August 24 as reserved days. The days are reserved in case there is an exigency. Here is a look at the important links for the ICSI CS exam.

Important links

See the postponement notice HERE

For the Revised Examination Time Table for Executive Programme & Professional Programme Examinations, June 2021, click HERE

For the Revised Examination Time Table for Foundation Programme Examination, June 2021, click HERE

ICSI News

Earlier the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (Old and New syllabus), and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) were scheduled to be conducted between June 1, 2021, to June 10, 2021. The institute had released a notification to postpone the examination further. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI at icsi.edu to know about all the latest ICSI news and updates related to the examination.

Image: Shutterstock