ICSI CS Result 2021 Of Foundation & Executive To Be Out Today

ICSI CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India also known as ICSI is all set to declare the CS Professional Programme results on Tuesday, October 13, 2021. The results that are scheduled to be released today are of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (O1d and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session. Post the declaration of the results, candidates can check the result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute's official website. The official website on which ICSI CS 2021 Result will be uploaded is www.icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2021: Date and Time

Professional Programme result will be announced on October 13 at 11 am

Result of Executive programme will be announced on October 13 at 2 pm

Foundation Programme result will be announced on October 13 at 4 pm

CS 2021 Result download steps

Candidates who took the examination should log on to the official website - icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on, "ICSI CS professional, executive and foundation results"

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials and click on submit

Post submitting the details, the ICSI CS Result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download it and take the printout of the same.

ICSI official notice reads, "The next examination for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, 2021 to December 30, 2021 for which the online examination enrolment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14 October, 2021 onwards"

Candidates are hereby informed that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations is scheduled today. It will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. The result-cum-marks statement for the Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result.