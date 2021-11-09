ICSI CSEET 2021: Mock Test To Be Conducted Today; Check Exam Pattern

ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for the ICSI CSEET Exam today, November 9, 2021. To appear in the main examination, candidates must compulsorily appear for the mock test which will be conducted in Remote Proctored-Mode. As per an official notification issued by ICSI, the User ID, password, and batch timings have already been shared with candidates via email or SMS. Before appearing in the examination, candidates are required to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB). The admit card was released on November 1, and candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Main Exam Paper

The main examination would be conducted for 200 marks and it would be MCQ-based.

The exam would be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes.

Candidates would be asked questions on business communication, legal aptitude, logical reasoning, the economic and business environment, current affairs, presentation, and communication skills.

There would be no negative marking for wrong answers.

As per the guidelines issued by the ICSI, candidates need to log in 30 minutes before the exam time.

ICSI CSEET Mock Test: Passing Criteria

Candidates need to score a minimum of 40% marks individually in Papers 1, 2, and 3. Scoring a minimum of 50% marks in the examination is required. Candidates must note that they cannot end the test before 90 minutes and that no paper books or electronic gadgets will be allowed during the exam.

Image: Shutterstock