ICSI CSEET 2021 Registration Begins, Exam In November; Here's How To Register

ICSI CSEET 2021 exam registration has been started. Candidates can apply for the executive entrance test till October 15. See how to register at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021

CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. The CSEET 2021 registration window will close on October 15, 2021. Interested and eligible students can apply for the CSEET 2021 online by visiting the official website. 

CSEET 2021 Application

The University Grants Commission has recognised CS qualification as equivalent to a post-graduate degree. Students who have passed class 12 the exam or are appearing in the class 12th exam from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the CS executive entrance test. The last date to apply for ICSI CSEET 2021 is October 15. 

CSEET 2021 Exam Date

ICSI CSEET 2021 will be conducted on November 13, 2021. Candidates who successfully register for the exam will be able to appear for the CSEET. The registered candidates will be issued an admit card before the exam. The CSEET 2021 admit card will be uploaded on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI conducts the CSEET exam twice a year. The first exam was held on July 10. The exam was held in an online proctored mode.  The examination will consist of Multiple Choice Questions. The questions will carry a total of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

How to register for ICSI CSEET 2021

  • Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu
  • Click on 'Latest @ ICSI' tab
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Registration open for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021.'
  • A CSEET exam poster will open on your screen
  • Click on the registration link given at the bottom of the poster.
  • Read the instructions carefully and click on the ‘Proceed to CSEET Registration’ link
  • Fill in the required details in the designated space.
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit.

