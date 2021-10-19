Last Updated:

ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration Begins For January Session, Here's Direct Link To Register

ICSI has started the registration process for CSEET January 2022 session. Exam will be held on January 8. Candidates can apply online. Check direct link here.

ICSI CSEET 2022

CSEET 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2022 exam. The CSEET registration window will close on December 15, 2021. Interested and eligible students can apply for the CSEET 2021 online by visiting the official website - icsi.edu. 

CSEET 2021 

The University Grants Commission has recognised CS qualification as equivalent to a post-graduate degree. Students who have passed the class 12th exam or are appearing in the class 12th exam from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the CS executive entrance test. The CSEET January 2022 will be held on January 8. Candidates who successfully register for the exam will be able to appear for the CSEET. The registered candidates will be issued an admit card before the exam. The CSEET 2021 admit card will be uploaded on the official website- icsi.edu.

Candidates who have passed the ICSI Foundation exam, ICAI and ICMAI final exams and those who have a bachelor's or a master's degree are exempted from CSEET 2022. Such candidates can take direct admissions to CS Executive Programme. 

How to register for ICSI CSEET 2022

  • Visit the official website- https://smash.icsi.edu/scripts/login.aspx
  • Click on CSEET registration 2021 tab
  • Check all the relevant boxes and click on the 'Proceed to registration' tab
  • A registration form will appear on your screen
  • Fill in the details and proceed
  • Pay the application fee
  • Upload the required details and submit
  • Your CSEET registration will be completed.
