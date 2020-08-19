ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Site; See Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CSEET exam. CSEET refers to the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. Candidates who have registered for the CSEET 2020 exam can download the admit cards from August 19 today. ICSI would be conducting the exams this August through Remote Proctored Mode. The CSEET exam would be conducted through online mode on August 29th. The admit cards for the same have been released on the website now. The ICSI had recently decided to merge the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2020 session exams with the CS December 2020 exams.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2020

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Click on the ‘CSEET 2020’ tab

Click on “Download Admit Card for CSEET - August 2020 Session”

Type in your CSEET credentials and log in the ICSI website

Download your admit card and take its print out

Here is the URL to paste on your browser to direct you to the admit card download link directly - https://admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E122KAB374/

ICSI CSEET 2020 exam pattern

ICSI CSEET 2020 is slated to be a computer-based multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern while the first CSEET won't have the viva voce portion as was earlier applicable for the first CSEET. ICSI CSEET 2020 exam will be for 2 hours and will have 4 subjects. Each subject will be of 35 questions and 50 marks each. The subjects that would be asked in these 4 papers included subjects like Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills. The paper 4 will be of 50 marks consisting of questions from Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills. Candidates would be required to login to the online platform on the day of their exam by entering a secure id and password. If any candidate is observed to violate any set of rules during the test by adopting unfair means, the online live proctor would be automatically alerted by the system.

