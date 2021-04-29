ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 Released At Icsi.edu, See Direct Link And How To Download Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 for all the candidates. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 release date. The wait is now finally over as the ICSI released the admit cards today at 2 PM on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. Those candidates who had registered themselves for the ICSI CSEET exam can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the CSEET admit card download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021.

ICSI CSEET admit card released

The ICSI CSEET exam date is going to be on May 8, 2021. As the CSEET admit card download link is now live, candidates are advised to do the downloading as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems on the website. The website had earlier mentioned that the admit cards will be released today on April 29 at 2 PM. The official notification read as, “You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions to the candidates by visiting website link: https://www.icsi.edu/cseet/or https://tinyurl.com/yjhmd98k which will be available for download from 14:00 Hours on 29th April 2021 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.”

The ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will have important details about the candidate like Name, Photograph, Signature, Admission Number, Date and Timings of Test, etc. The exam which is scheduled to be held on May 8 will be conducted in a remote proctored mode. The candidates will be able to give the exam with their own laptop/computer from their home or any convenient place. However, they will not be allowed to appear with their smartphone (mobile)/tablet, etc. To get the candidates used to the mode of examination, ICSI has also organised a mock test which is proposed to be held on May 4. Here is a look at how to do the CSEET admit card download and direct links for downloading the admit card.

How to download CSEET admit card 2021

Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, look for the ‘Latest @ ICSI' tab and click on it.

A link for downloading the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Click on it.

Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.

Your ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct links for downloading the admit card.

