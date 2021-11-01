ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 Released; Check How To Download

ICSI CSEET Admit Cards 2021: The admit card has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2021. Those candidates who have registered their names can download the CSEET Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

Candidates must note that to download the admit card, they require credentials such as a registration number and date of birth. Candidates who pass the CSEET will be eligible for admission to Company Secretary courses, including graduates and postgraduates, among others. To register for the CS Executive Programme, having a pass certificate is mandatory for all candidates.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Exam Pattern

The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes.

Candidates can appear for the test on their own laptop/desktop from home or any other place.

To qualify for the CSEET, candidates need to score 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.

Here's how to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021:

STEP 1: To download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021, visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Latest@ICSI" link available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, "Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021/media/portals/0/new.gif"

STEP 4: Now, click on the provided link to access the admit card.

STEP 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Image: Unsplash