ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released At 2 Pm Today, Here's How To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CSEET admit card 2021 for the May exam today. The ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be released at 2 pm on April 29. Candidates who have applied to appear for the ICSI CSEET May exam will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website- ww.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2021 will be held on May 8. The exam will be held online in remote proctored mode. Candidates will be able to take the exam using their own laptop/ computer from their home or any other convenient place. Candidates who will appear for the CSEET 2021 can follow the steps given here to download their admit cards.

Click here for official notice on CSEET May Admit Card 2021

How to download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

On the homepage click on the 'Latest @ ICSI' tab

A link to download CSEET May admit card 2021 will be displayed

Click on the CSEET admit card download link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CSEET Opt-Out Facility

Owing to the COVID situation, ICSI has allowed the candidates to opt out of the May exam and appear for the CSEET July exam. In the official notice, ICSI has said that candidates who do not have access to proper facilities like computers, internet, etc can opt out of the May exam. Their application fee will be adjusted in the CSEET July exam.