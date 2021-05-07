ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 To Be Held On May 8: Here Are Some Important Instructions

The CS Executive Entrance Examination (CSEET 2021) is going to be held on Saturday on May 8 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). As per the ICSI website, the exam is going to be held online, in proctored mode. The ICSI had also 2 mock tests before the scheduled exam date. Read on for more details on the ICSI CSEET exam 2021 and CSEEET syllabus.

ICSI CSEET Exam Pattern

The candidates will have to give the exam through a PC or laptop. Candidates should note that this exam cannot be given on a smartphone or tablet, only on PC and laptops. They will have to give the exam using the Safe Brower, as mentioned in ICSI's latest notification. This web browser will be helpful to proctors in monitoring the candidates and ensure no illegal activities occur during the course of the exam. Candidates should note that they will have to keep their webcams and microphones turned on for the whole duration of the exam.

The exam will be split into 4 papers, each with 50 marks each, with a total of 200 marks. The exam pattern will be in MCQ mode. The CSEET syllabus consists of these subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs. Each of the four papers will be based on one of these topics. Candidates will have to log in to the portal 30 before the exams begin. In order to clear ICSI CSEET 2021, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers.

How to download CSEET admit card 2021?

Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Latest @ ICSI'. Click on this option.

A link for downloading the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be available on the screen. Click on the link to download your admit card.

Enter the registered login username and password and click on submit.

Your ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Admit card on your pc/laptop and get a printout for future reference.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK