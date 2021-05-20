ICSI CSEET July Registration Begins, Exam To Be Conducted On July 10

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET July exam date. According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted on Saturday, July 10 by ICSI. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is the first step in becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The examination will be held in online proctored mode next month. It was also announced that the ICSI CSEET July registration has started already. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu and do their registration for the July exam.

ICSI CSEET July exam date and registration

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released an official notification to announce its July exam date and registration details. The candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do their ICSI CSEET July registration. Candidates can do their registration till June 15, 2021, from the website. ICSI CSEET 2021 is the qualifying examination for becoming a Company Secretary. UGC recognizes the CS qualification as equivalent to a Post Graduate degree.

See the official notification HERE

The basic eligibility criteria for ICSI CSEET 2021 is a candidate needs to have passed or should be appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent or any higher qualification. The examination will consist of Multiple Choice Questions. All the questions will carry a total of 200 marks. The duration of the paper is two hours. In order to register in the CS Executive program 2021, a candidate needs to clear this ICSI CSEET 2021 exam. Here is a look at how to do the ICSI CSEET July registration.

How to do the ICSI CSEET July registration?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

On the homepage look for the link that reads, “Hurry up! Registration open for the CSEET July 2021 session. The last date of Registration is 15th June 2021 - For Registration click” Click on the registration link part.

See the instructions carefully and click on the ‘Proceed to CSEET Registration’ link

Fill in the required details in the designated space.

Make the payment and click on submit.

ICSI CSEET May result

ICSI had earlier conducted the CSEET exam on May 8 and May 10, 2021. The result for the same will be declared today at 3 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu to know about all the latest details and news related to the ICSI CSEET July exam date, registration and results.

Image: Shutterstock